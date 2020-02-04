Today’s Living Local Deal is to Mount Southington Ski Area!

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is still plenty of winter left, still time to get your turns in on the slopes at Mount Southington Ski Area!

They are part of our living local deal this week! You get half off ski lift tickets while supplies last, click here.  

Joining us Guest Services Manager Brian McCloskey to share all the details.

Mount Southington Ski Area offers skiing and snowboarding lessons every day. As well as the following:

  • Lessons for ages 4 and up
  • Lessons for all abilities
  • Ski and snowboard lessons
  • Learn to ski/ride packages

Upcoming Events:

  • Mountain Dew Base Bash Feb. 15
  • Cardboard Box Race Feb. 22
  • Neversummer Snowboard Demo Feb. 26

To learn more, click here.

