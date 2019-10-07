NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks has one of the largest collections of unique and historic aircraft in the country.

Today’s Living Local Deal is to New England Air Museum, you get $60 for half off, while supplies last.

Director of Advancement & External Affairs, Ron Katz from New England Air Museum joins us to share what you could expect at their upcoming events.

In 2020 they will be celebrating their 60th anniversary of collecting, preserving, restoring and exhibiting these aircraft, and telling the amazing stories of how they were built and where they flew.

Open Cockpit and Touch-a-truck event takes places on Saturday, October 12. Visitors will also have the chance to climb aboard historic aircraft including a WWII P-47 Thunderbolt, F-100 Super Sabre, and much more.

The Haunted Hangars Trick or Treat is on Saturday, October 26. A costume contest will be held where the winning Trick or Treater will get a free family membership

