Breaking News
Police identify man who was struck, killed by car in Hartford
Live Now
News 8 Now: Heavy snow is on the way! Meteorologist Sam Kantrow is increasing snowfall totals for tonight
Closings
There are currently 161 active closings. Click for more details.

Today’s Living Local Deal is to Skintique Medi Spa!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Today’s Living Local Deal is to Skintique Medi Spa, you get half of a $50 gift card for only $25, while supplies last.

Give your skin the attention it deserves at Skintique Medi Spa, a one-of-a-kind aesthetic clinic and medical spa located in Middlebury.

We are joined by Owner, Bonnie Barros along with Client, Theresa Lovallo share the details.

Look good without spending a fortune!  If you make the commitment to making monthly visits you don’t have to go to costly surgeries.

Some of the services include:

  • Microdermabrasion
  • Microneedling
  • Dermaplanning
  • Chemical Peels

Click here, for today’s living local deal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.