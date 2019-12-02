NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Today’s Living Local Deal is to Skintique Medi Spa, you get half of a $50 gift card for only $25, while supplies last.
Give your skin the attention it deserves at Skintique Medi Spa, a one-of-a-kind aesthetic clinic and medical spa located in Middlebury.
We are joined by Owner, Bonnie Barros along with Client, Theresa Lovallo share the details.
Look good without spending a fortune! If you make the commitment to making monthly visits you don’t have to go to costly surgeries.
Some of the services include:
- Microdermabrasion
- Microneedling
- Dermaplanning
- Chemical Peels
Click here, for today’s living local deal.