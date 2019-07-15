Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local deal is to The New England Air Museum. Offering one of the largest and most diverse aircraft collections in the country, including many one-of-a-kind aircraft that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.

You can get $60 to New England Air Museum for $30, while supplies last.

We are joined by the Director of Advancement & External Affairs Ron Katz from New England Air Museum shares what you can expect this summer and all the activities offered.

Soar into Summer activities at the New England Air Museum, including space week (July 15 – 21) and the Apollo 11 50th anniversary event on July 20.

Dates of the activities for July:

Apollo 11 Anniversary – July 20

Space Week – July 15 – 21

Jet Week – July 22 – 29

Engine Week – July 30 – August 4

Helicopter Week – August 5 – 11

