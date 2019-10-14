Today’s Living Local Deal is to The Spot VR Lounge in Orange, CT

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal The Spot VR Lounge.

You get $25 to The Spot VR Lounge for only $12.50, while supplies last.

The Spot VR Lounge is a virtual reality center located in Orange where you can drive your dream car or explore a different world or even hop on roller coaster.

Events Coordinator Griselda Champagne along with Darison Dorival explains the wide range of experiences you can have when you come visit.

At The Spot VR Lounge they are able to entertain a full three generations (grandmother, daughter, and grandchild), all have an experience to choose and enjoy. Friends and colleagues can hang out, have a guy’s/girl’s night out and enjoy BYOB.

