Today’s Living Local Deal is to the upcoming Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park!

We are joined by Team Owner, Matt Moran and Race Care Driver, Tyler Cooke to share what we can expect at their upcoming event at Lime Rock Park.

The upcoming IMSA Northeast Grand Prix race weekend at Lime Rock Park in Northwest Connecticut, the event is July 19 and 20th. Tyler will be driving that weekend during the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, one of two races held on Saturday, July 20.

Before he races at Lime Rock Park in mid-July, he will be at Watkins Glen International race track for the race there on June 29. Cooke caught the racing bug early in life, as his grandfather had a late-model team where Cooke spent a lot of time both at the shop and at the track.

After humble beginnings running a go-kart built by his father, he later won shifter kart races then moved onto the MAZDA MX5 series and now in the IMSA series.

The IMSA Northeast Grand Prix will be held on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. Tickets are available at advance pricing discounts by visiting LimeRock.com.