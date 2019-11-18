Breaking News
Today's Living Local Deal is to Ultimate Skin Care by Terri

CT Style
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Relax, rejuvenate and restore your skin in the beautiful center of Glastonbury at Ultimate Skin Care by Terri.

Today’s Living Local Deal is to Ultimate Skin Care by Terri. You get $50 for half off, while supplies last.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, give a gift of pampering and self-care, variety of facial options from traditional European facials to glycolic, microaggression’s and peels, great for people with acne.

Terri also wrote a book called ‘Common Skincare Problems: and ingredients for Curing them’, to learn more, click here.

To learn more about the Ultimate Skin Care by Terri, click here.

