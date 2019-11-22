Total Fitness Equipment makes having a home gym affordable and easy

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Many people may think that high quality home fitness equipment is too expensive, but Total Fitness Equipment is changing that perception. “Everyone has a budget. If we can get a high quality piece of fitness equipment for what you’d pay for a gym membership and it’s in your home and private it’s a win,” says Bryan Weber, showroom manager at Total Fitness Equipment in Milford.

Weber says financing is a popular option for the many pieces of equipment they sell. Treadmills remain a staple of many home gyms, allowing people to remain strong and active. Technology is now a part of some models, with a digital screens allowing people to access their favorite social media apps and videos while exercising. “If we can engage you in another way other than staring at the clock it’s going to make the time go by faster, you’ll enjoy it more, you’re more apt to get on it again” says Weber.

The state of the art equipment also has newer safety features. A Matrix stair climber has sensors similar to a garage door that will stop all motion if a child or pet gets too close.

The stores also carry smaller items including straps, foam rollers, and weights. Total Fitness Equipment is a family owned business, serving customers since 1985.