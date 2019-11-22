1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport Man struck and killed by train in Branford

Total Fitness Equipment makes having a home gym affordable and easy

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Many people may think that high quality home fitness equipment is too expensive, but Total Fitness Equipment is changing that perception. “Everyone has a budget. If we can get a high quality piece of fitness equipment for what you’d pay for a gym membership and it’s in your home and private it’s a win,” says Bryan Weber, showroom manager at Total Fitness Equipment in Milford.

Weber says financing is a popular option for the many pieces of equipment they sell. Treadmills remain a staple of many home gyms, allowing people to remain strong and active. Technology is now a part of some models, with a digital screens allowing people to access their favorite social media apps and videos while exercising. “If we can engage you in another way other than staring at the clock it’s going to make the time go by faster, you’ll enjoy it more, you’re more apt to get on it again” says Weber.

The state of the art equipment also has newer safety features. A Matrix stair climber has sensors similar to a garage door that will stop all motion if a child or pet gets too close.

The stores also carry smaller items including straps, foam rollers, and weights. Total Fitness Equipment is a family owned business, serving customers since 1985.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.