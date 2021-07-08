Town of Windham shares upcoming concerts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns across Connecticut are reopening in the wake of this pandemic and there are lots of exciting events to look forward to this summer.



Here to tell us about two upcoming concerts in the town of Windham is Jim Bellano, director of community & economic development.

The following are covered:

Town has committed to marketing the community as a destination location for Restaurants, Arts & Music, Recreation and History.

Significant private investment in town businesses from within and outside investors.

Concerts: July 17th Latin Festival and the 50th Anniversary – Shaboo Rock and Roll show (Shaboo was a major concert venue in eastern CT in the 1970’s and 80’s that hosted major bands, including Aerosmith, Miles Davis and the Police).

To learn more visit, https://www.windhamctecodev.com/.



