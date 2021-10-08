Transitional care nurses provide personalized care at Ryders Health

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– When it comes to our health, personalized care is important. That’s why at Ryders Health facilities, there are transitional care nurses. They help get you what you need, when you need it, so that you can get back to living independently.

“It gives you the opportunity to spend one on one time with patients,” says Francis Lijadu, a transitional care nurse at Ryders’ Bel-Air Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “Standard nurses, you know, you have meds to pass out, treatments to do, and things like that. But with me, it’s more of a one-on-one personal relationship that I build with the patient and the family.”

Transitional care nurses help with everything from educating patients on their diagnosis and treatment plan to scheduling doctor appointments and more.

