Trantolo & Trantolo Law donates funds from Beach Boys concert

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) Roughly four thousand people came out for a Beach Boys concert, enjoying great entertainment, all for a good cause. The concert presenter, Trantolo & Trantolo generously donated the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. It will help an under served area of youth in the city.

“We received a very generous check for 75 thousand dollars to start and help us continue to raise the dollars necessary to build a boys and girls club in the south end” says Sam Gray, President & C.E.O. of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. Gray says there are thousands of young people who will benefit from the new location which is anticipated to open in 2021.

“My father grew up in the south end of Hartford and was heavily involved in the boys and girls club so when he heard there was a need for the boys and girls cub to have a new facility we wanted to do everything we could to help them achieve that goal” says attorney Keith Trantolo.