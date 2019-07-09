Treating Vein Disease Easier Than Ever

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — 80 million people are living with vein disease and many don’t realize how easily treatable the condition can be. At Vein Clinics of America they offer procedures with little pain or downtime.

Many may not even realize their leg symptoms are vein related says Interventional Radiologist Vinay Madan. “Some of them may have some achiness, it’s like a dull ache. They may feel some heaviness, tiredness, fatigue. Some patients will have cramping, either in the evening or during the day,” says Dr. Madan.

Patient Kenneth Gradowski of Shelton is on his feet a lot as a special needs educator. Dr. Madan sees a lot of people who are on their feet constantly or who sit a lot. Gradowoski spent years covering up his legs because he didn’t like the sight of his varicose veins. He sought treatment at Vein Clinics of America and is thrilled with his results, allowing him to wear shorts with confidence.

He had a procedure called ablation performed. With ultrasound guidance the doctor used radio frequency to heat and collapse his varicose veins.

Gradwoski then decided to have his spider veins treated with a procedure called sclerotherapy, where a small needle is used to inject the veins with a fluid that also allows the body to absorb the veins.

The appointments are not long and there is no down time. “The procedure time they usually have to give themselves anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes with their visit to the clinic but they’re up and around right afterwards,” says Dr. Madan.

Gradwoski is thrilled with his results. “I should have done it ten years ago when I first started to see veins protrude more in my twenties,” he says.

Dr. Madan says 25 percent of women suffer from vein disease and 15 percent of men.