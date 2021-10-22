Trinity Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we know that early detection saves lives. One local hospital takes this a step further, providing same-day results for mammograms.

Here to tell us more and why this is beneficial for patients is Dr. Kristen Zarfos, Breast Surgeon & Director of the Comprehensive Women’s Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital.

The following are covered:

Early detection of breast cancer can save your life.

Regular/annual mammograms and preventive screenings are the key to early detection.

Waiting for results is stressful and can be scary.

Saint Francis Hospital is providing a same-day results model unique to their Comprehensive Women’s Health Center.

What are same-day results?

Why is individualize treatment important for women with a breast cancer diagnosis?

Research is advancing—we’re learning more about the cancer itself and what works best for treatment.

Patient’s unique medical and family history may impact the kind of treatment plan that appropriate for their needs and kind of cancer.

Treating breast cancer may require any combination of surgery, radiology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pathology, psychology, social work, genetic counselling and more, all of which the Comprehensive Women’s Health Center and Saint Francis is able to provide for patients. Doctors at the center also have access to 3D mammography, ultrasounds, MRIs, chemotherapy and labs for onsite testing.

At Saint Francis, patients are afforded access to specialized oncologists, state-of-the-art clinical trials when applicable, and a disease specific care team through the Smilow Cancer Hospital.

