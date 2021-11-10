Trinity Health of New England Provides the Future of Headache Care and Treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chronic headaches can have debilitating effects on overall health and quality of life. According to doctors at Trinity Health of New England, this disorder is quite common.

Here to tell us about available treatments is Dr. Pooia Fattahi, Chair of Neurology at Trinity Health of New England.

The following are covered:

How do you approach headache care at Trinity Health?

What does a comprehensive approach mean?

What’s the benefit of these clinics being a part of the Trinity Health system?

For those who may be suffering, what should their first steps be in getting the help they need?

To learn more visit TrinityHealthOfNE.org/Neuro