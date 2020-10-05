Unexpected easy meals for National Seafood Month with Chef Gaby Dalkin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many of us cooking and eating at home more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could mean a lot of the same meals repeatedly.

I do not know about you, but I am ready for some new ideas to spice things up a bit and joining us now is someone to bring us just that.

Gaby Dalkin, Popular Blogger from What’s Gaby Cooking & Cookbook Author joins us via Zoom.

Interview Courtesy of Bumble Bee

October is National Seafood Month and in honor of that, Chef Gaby Dalkin is going to show us some easy recipes to get creative with seafood, using ingredients right from the pantry.

Chef Dalkin also covers the following:

As a chef and recipe developer, what is a good way to spark creativity for cooking at home especially now when it feels like we are all eating the same thing repeatedly?

What are a few commonly overlooked items in the pantry that can help mix up the at home meal routine?

Details on the food being cooked

For those of us who are still on the go or eating lunch at a desk, what do you suggest?

