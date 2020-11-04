United Way of Connecticut: Creating Plan of Safe Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re living in a challenging time and now more than ever, its crucial to have a Plan of Safe Care.
Here with some answers and advice is DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes along with Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner, Miriam Delphin-Rittmon.
The following are covered:
- How does pregnancy and having a child present challenges for mental health?
- How can it change mental health or substance use?
- What is a POSC and why is DCF a champion of them?
- Who should have a Plan of Safe Care? How can Dads be a part of a plan of safe care?
- Where can women obtain more information on how to create a POSC?
- Are there other services available for women with substance use disorders?
To learn more, click here.