United Way of Connecticut: Creating Plan of Safe Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re living in a challenging time and now more than ever, its crucial to have a Plan of Safe Care.

Here with some answers and advice is DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes along with Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner, Miriam Delphin-Rittmon.

The following are covered:

How does pregnancy and having a child present challenges for mental health?

How can it change mental health or substance use?

What is a POSC and why is DCF a champion of them?

Who should have a Plan of Safe Care? How can Dads be a part of a plan of safe care?

Where can women obtain more information on how to create a POSC?

Are there other services available for women with substance use disorders?

To learn more, click here.