United Way of Connecticut: Creating Plan of Safe Care

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re living in a challenging time and now more than ever, its crucial to have a Plan of Safe Care.

Here with some answers and advice is DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes along with Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner, Miriam Delphin-Rittmon.

The following are covered:

  • How does pregnancy and having a child present challenges for mental health?
  • How can it change mental health or substance use?
  • What is a POSC and why is DCF a champion of them?
  • Who should have a Plan of Safe Care? How can Dads be a part of a plan of safe care?
  • Where can women obtain more information on how to create a POSC?
  • Are there other services available for women with substance use disorders?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.