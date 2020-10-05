United Way of Greater New Haven helps families in our region

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Way of Greater New Haven has been around for 100 years working to make our communities better and to create a lasting impact.

In the 12-town region they serve, they say 44% of families work, but do not earn enough to afford necessities.

Joining us now to talk about how they are helping these families is President and CEO, Jennifer Heath.

United Way is at the forefront of meeting basic needs for local families, such as food and housing, while also working to address issues that are critical to the ALICE population including; access to childcare and jobs and ways to get ahead through financial coaching and tax return services, to name a few.

United Way is here to help us come together to address the needs of our community, and we need help from everyone to do it.

