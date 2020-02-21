United Way of Greater New Haven marks 100th anniversary by continuing to serve communities needs

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) United Way of Greater New Haven has been providing crucial help in the community for 100 years now and they are going strong into their next century.

Those who support their efforts help them provide what they call the building blocks of good life. “We want to make sure everyone has access to high quality education opportunities, that they have access to good health and financial stability,” says Jennifer Heath, United Way of Greater New Haven’s President and CEO.

The organization serves a 12-town region, covering the greater New Haven area. Facilitating help for those who need it is what United Way of Greater New Haven is all about. Those needs can vary. Recently an urban preschool opened in New Haven with no money budgeted for library books. Diane Young Turner, who has served in many volunteer leadership roles with the United Way Greater New Haven came forward to start a campaign to raise the needed funds. They not only purchased the books, they got to deliver them and read to the school’s children, seeing the joy and excitement on their faces firsthand.

Literacy can be key to a child’s success. “It builds their confidence, their academic strength, and their vocabulary so that they are able to continue to learn and contribute to society,” says Young Turner.

United Way of Greater New Haven helps to house the homeless, which includes children. Kelly Fitzergald works with her team to create solutions for the area’s 500 people living “unsheltered” including 98 children. She says last year they successfully diverted 70 percent of families they served from the shelter system, into homes or remaining in their homes.

The organization also feeds the hungry, prepares infants and toddlers for kindergarten, and help families find jobs to get on solid financial footing. They pride themselves on helping people today and creating hope for tomorrow.

“It is really only because of people’s generosity, in terms of their volunteer time, their donations of money and their talent that we have been able to be here for this long and are so excited about the work that we can continue doing for the next 100 years,” adds Heath.

Support to make their mission possible comes from volunteer hours, which totaled 18,476 last year. Also financial donations, given by 6,428 last year and workplace fundraising drives spearheaded by individuals. This allowed United Way of Greater New Haven to serve a total of 53,112 people of all ages last year.

Stories of success, volunteer events and much more information can be found on their website uwgnh.org People can also nominate individuals or groups who are making a difference in the community for their 100th anniversary “Game Changer” awards on the website.