United Way of Greater New Haven: Responding to homelessness and COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Although a vaccine has arrived, homelessness and covid-19 in the greater New Haven area was and still is a problem.

Here with how the United Way responded with help is the Director of the United Way for New Haven, Kelly Fitgerald.

The regional effort to respond to homelessness during the pandemic, the key to keeping people safe is securing permanent stable housing- meeting this goal by housing over 300 households since March and increasing efforts to prevent homelessness including diversion supports on the shoreline.

The following are covered:

How big of a problem was or is homelessness during the pandemic?

What were some of the first steps in responding?

How do you provide stable housing?

How can the public help?

(PPE, hotels for shelter decompression, isolating covid positive clients, advocating for necessary resources)

To learn more, visit https://uwgnh.org/.