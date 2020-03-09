United Way of Greater New Haven’s 100th anniversary celebration: Over The Edge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Way of Greater New Haven has been serving the community for 100 years.

Joining us President and CEO Jennifer Heath to tell us how they plan to celebrate.

As part of United Way of Greater New Haven‘s 100th Anniversary celebration , they are going Over The Edge on Saturday, May 2nd and want to invite people to “go over the edge” with them.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the first to rappel off the AVANGRID building in Orange. It’s truly an adventure with a purpose because by raising funds to go over the edge, you can Help Families Thrive right here in our 12-town region – for example, you can help divert a family from homelessness.

United Way of Greater New Haven is excited about making their community and, even better place during their next 100 years, and invites everyone to join their movement to Live United — as a volunteer, as a donor, as an advocate — to help your neighbors.

