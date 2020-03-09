United Way of Greater New Haven’s 100th anniversary celebration: Over The Edge

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Way of Greater New Haven has been serving the community for 100 years.

Joining us President and CEO Jennifer Heath to tell us how they plan to celebrate.

As part of United Way of Greater New Haven‘s 100th Anniversary celebration , they are going Over The Edge on Saturday, May 2nd and want to invite people to “go over the edge” with them.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the first to rappel off the AVANGRID building in Orange. It’s truly an adventure with a purpose because by raising funds to go over the edge, you can Help Families Thrive right here in our 12-town region – for example, you can help divert a family from homelessness.

United Way of Greater New Haven is excited about making their community and, even better place during their next 100 years, and invites everyone to join their movement to Live United — as a volunteer, as a donor, as an advocate — to help your neighbors.

Promo code for viewers – WTNH sign up by, clicking here.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.