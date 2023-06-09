New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – UnitedHealthcare is celebrating New Englanders 65 and older who make extraordinary contributions to the health and well-being of their communities. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke about the New England Champions Program with Gabriel Martinez, Director of UnitedHealthcare, Medicare and Retirement, New England.

He explains the motivation behind the program, “It’s one of the ways that we at

UnitedHealthcare are fighting ageism and we’re really promoting that amazing no-no age.”

“This is our second annual New England Champions Program, and it recognizes these individuals all across the region, including right here in Connecticut, for the many ways that they help make our communities stronger, more connected and healthier. And our mission at UnitedHealthcare is to help people live healthier lives. And these older adults who are celebrating, they’re really helping us bring that mission to life.”



The Champions are chosen by a selection committee from nominees who embody the theme, “Amazing Knows No Age.”

Watch this interview and you’ll learn more about some of the nominees in the program and what they have contributed to their communities, as well as why and how the New England Champions program was launched. Gabriel answers the following questions:

What are some of the ways that UnitedHealthcare is recognizing nominees

here in Connecticut? Can you give us an example? Why is a program like this important right now?

How are the winners selected?

Was this open to all New Englanders age 65 and older, or just UnitedHealthcare members?

To learn more about the UnitedHealthcare Champions Program visit www.uhcchampions.com