New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Continuous health care coverage is critical to maintaining the health and financial security of both you and your family. But qualifying life events could have a major impact on your ability to get and stay covered. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke about this issue with Tim Archer, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of New England.

Tim explains what a “Qualifying Life Event” is and why it’s important. He says, “It’s an event that might happen that might make people eligible for health insurance coverage outside of normal open enrollment periods. Some examples include, you know, losing coverage through work.”

“Perhaps you were on a student plan at college and you graduate and you turn 26, so you age off your parent’s plan. It could be loss of government sponsored eligibility coverage like Medicaid.. you move out of one state into another. Those are all examples of qualifying life events.”



So why is it so important for people to maintain health coverage despite these changes in their lives? Tim says it’s necessary so that you and your family can have access to the critical care you need, such as preventative services, staying current with vaccinations, and having regular doctor visits. This is especially important if you have a chronic condition, and you don’t want to overlook early detection of any new health problems. Without coverage you’re likely to have a disruption in care. And you really want to be covered in case of accidents. There’s also the overall financial security that comes with having health insurance.

What should people do if one of these qualifying events happen and they lose coverage?

Tim says, “First, visit our website, www.uhc.com/staycovered – That gives you a wealth of information that helps you research what options are out there, and some specific things that could happen, which you could look into.” “If you’re employed, visit your H.R. Department and see if there’s an option there. As I mentioned, if you’re if you’re not 26 yet, maybe you still can access your parents’ or guardians’ plan. And, you know, if those don’t work, maybe there’s some information at healthcare.gov, for options in the individual market.”