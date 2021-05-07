Up Your Eyewear with OMV/The Eyeglass Lass!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re all wearing masks, and with that, eyewear is really having its “moment” as its all we see.

Here to add some pizazz to your glasses is owner and licensed optician of The Eyeglass Lass in Olde Mistick Village, Siobhan Burns.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

  • New limited-edition releases of eyewear – handmade by independent companies across the world
  • What makes you different?
  • Working from home – glare free lenses
  • What would you say is your secret to success?

Learn more at www.eyeglasslass.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.