Upcoming Oak Hill Golf Classic to raise money for people with disabilities

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The 27th Annual Oak Hill Golf Classic is just around the corner! It’s a day of fun and philanthropy that impacts people with disabilities around the state.

This year Monaco Ford of Glastonbury once again named presenting sponsor, donating $25,000 to the cause.

“For us it’s a no brainer to partner with Oak Hill,” said Chrissy Monaco, co-owner of Monaco Ford. “Our values and mission align perfectly, so we don’t even have to think about it when they come to us and ask.”

The event raises money for people with disabilities, who Oak Hill proudly serves.

“Oak Hill is the largest provider of disability services in the state of Connecticut,” explained Oak Hill Board Member Matthew Zewinski. “Having Monaco as a partner in these rough times is key for our agency to continue to provide services to the adults and children we serve.”

And there’s still time to get involved.

“This year the tournament will be held on Monday, October 4th at the TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship,” Zewinski said. “It’s a fantastic event. It will feature first-class, gourmet dining throughout the day, an amazing awards reception and obviously on a championship-level course. There’s still a few slots spots open, and you can register right on our website.”