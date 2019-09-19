Upcoming shows at Milford Performance Center

The Milford Performance Center brings performing arts to the community by creating a public place to enjoy music, theater, film and comedy.

Executive Director Steve Cooper has the upcoming lineup this season:

Paying Tribute to “Tower of Power” and “Huey Lewis and the News”

Saturday, September 21

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The John Fogerty Tribute Project

Friday, September 27

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The Tom Petty Project

Friday, October 18

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Guitar Gods 50th Anniversary Tour: Hendrix Meets Clapton

Friday, November 8

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm