Upcoming shows at Milford Performance Center

The Milford Performance Center brings performing arts to the community by creating a public place to enjoy music, theater, film and comedy.
Executive Director Steve Cooper has the upcoming lineup this season:
Paying Tribute to “Tower of Power” and “Huey Lewis and the News”
Saturday, September 21
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The John Fogerty Tribute Project
Friday, September 27
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The Tom Petty Project
Friday, October 18
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Guitar Gods 50th Anniversary Tour: Hendrix Meets Clapton
Friday, November 8
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm