Upcoming shows at Milford Performance Center

The Milford Performance Center brings performing arts to the community by creating a public place to enjoy music, theater, film and comedy.

Executive Director Steve Cooper has the upcoming lineup this season:

Paying Tribute to “Tower of Power” and “Huey Lewis and the News”
Saturday, September 21
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The John Fogerty Tribute Project

Friday, September 27
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm  

The Tom Petty Project 

Friday, October 18
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Guitar Gods 50th Anniversary Tour: Hendrix Meets Clapton

Friday, November 8
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

