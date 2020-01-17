Closings
UR Community Cares connects volunteers with the elderly and people with disabilities

The need for home care in our state for the elderly and people with disabilities will continue to climb in the coming years.

Co-Founders of UR Community Cares, Inc. Michelle Puzzo and M.D. Birmingham talk about their grassroots solution to this problem that virtually matches volunteers with community members who need assistance around the house.

In the name “UR Community Cares,” the word “UR” has an intended double meaning: the word “Your” and the phrase “You are”, reminding each of us that we are responsible for our community.

Volunteers range from high school students to older adults and retirees.

