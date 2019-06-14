Urban Air Orange shares their Summer offers!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - We are joined by Party and Event Coordinator, Valerie Moro from Urban Air Orange to share their Summer offers and overnight events.
Summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10AM until 8PM and Friday and Saturday from 10AM until 11PM. Open rain or shine.
Urban Air Orange is always hiring. They are Looking for quality employees with fun personalities for party hosts, facilitating events and junior management positions. New graduates in hospitality and marketing are encouraged to apply.
Latest Unusual Stories
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
CT Sun rising
CT Sun risingRead More »
-
Hartford Atheltic showdown prep with Nashville SC
News 8 at 6:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
The city is getting ready to open Spaulding Pond beach and this year there will be sweeping improvements.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.