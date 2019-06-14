Urban Air Orange shares their Summer offers!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - We are joined by Party and Event Coordinator, Valerie Moro from Urban Air Orange to share their Summer offers and overnight events.

Summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10AM until 8PM and Friday and Saturday from 10AM until 11PM. Open rain or shine.

Urban Air Orange is always hiring. They are Looking for quality employees with fun personalities for party hosts, facilitating events and junior management positions. New graduates in hospitality and marketing are encouraged to apply.