NORTH BRANFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Van Wilgen’s Garden Center is stocked up and ready for summer, with their tropical department.

“Our tropical department a lot goes into making sure that we have all this amazing stuff, Darlene and I fly to Florida, and check this stuff out before it gets here just to make sure that it’s going to be. Perfect for you when it’s time to put it in our garden,” says Vice President of Van Wilgen’s Garden Center, Ryan Van Wilgen.

From lantana, mandevilla, hibiscus to even palm trees. You can find whatever your yard needs at Van Wilgen’s Garden Center and with a little “van wisdom” you can feel confident when you plant.

“I’m just finally excited to be warm and have the sun out, you know it was a cold spring. But we’re here and we’re feeling good. We’re ready, we have everything you need, and you’re going to find a lot of great stuff here and we are finally warm and we have everything you need for your patio for your deck, for your yard,” said Van Wilgen.

