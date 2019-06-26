Vein Clinics of America: Vein disease how it can impact your life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With summer months here, it’s tough to hide behind long pants! Not only can vein disease not look great, there are health risks.

Dr. Vinay Madan from the Vein Clinics of America explains what treatment options are out there.

Arteries bring healthy, oxygenated blood to the legs and the veins return the used blood back to the heart. In order to fight gravity these veins have valves that allow the blood to go in one direction.

As veins fail, they stretch and cause the valves to come apart, becoming leaky. This allows the blood to go backwards, what we call reflux, and leads to varicose veins.

A person has a higher risk of vein disease if:

Heredity, A family member has the condition

Female

Each pregnancy is an independent risk factor

Have a job where they sit or stand for prolonged periods

Some of the main symptoms of vein disease include:

Aching

Pain

Heaviness

Tiredness/fatigue

Restlessness (restless leg syndrome)

Itching/burning

Throbbing

Cramping

Swelling

Treatment will vary depending on if the patient’s concerns are medically related, cosmetic or a combination of both.

A typical patient will have some combination of procedures including endovenous thermal ablation, ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy and visually guided sclerotherapy.

At Vein Clinics of America their treatments are minimally invasive and performed in an outpatient setting allowing our patients to resume their normal activities with little to no down time.