Breaking News
Individual in New Haven self-isolating after being exposed to person with coronavirus

Vein Institute of Connecticut: Procedures and downtime

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s getting to be shorts season, which means exposed legs!

In some cases veins are more than just a cosmetic issue.

Here from the Vein Institute of Connecticut Dr. Alex Afshar to share the details on procedures and downtime.

The following topics are discussed:

  • Radiofrequency Ablations, VenaSeal, Varithena for the treatment of venous insufficiency.
  • Ambulatory phlebectomy for the removal of bulging varicose veins
  • Sclerotherapy for spider veins
  • Intrared Coagulation (IRC) for internal hemorrhoids

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.