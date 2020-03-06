Vein Institute of Connecticut: Procedures and downtime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s getting to be shorts season, which means exposed legs!

In some cases veins are more than just a cosmetic issue.

Here from the Vein Institute of Connecticut Dr. Alex Afshar to share the details on procedures and downtime.

The following topics are discussed:

Radiofrequency Ablations, VenaSeal, Varithena for the treatment of venous insufficiency.

Ambulatory phlebectomy for the removal of bulging varicose veins

Sclerotherapy for spider veins

Intrared Coagulation (IRC) for internal hemorrhoids

