Vein Institute of Connecticut: Signs and Symptoms of Vein Disease

With summer just around the corner many people may be conscious of their veins. We have Dr. Alex Afshar of Vein Institute of Connecticut to educate you on signs and symptoms of vein disease.

Vein disease is a chronic disease. The common cause of this disease is genetics. By age 60, 70% of all women and 40% of men in America will suffer from bulging, painful legs, which can be symptoms of varicose veins and more specifically, vein disease.

Other symptoms may include restless leg syndrome, leg or ankle swelling, cramping, burning skin, or bleeding ulcers on your ankles.

Varicose veins are a medical issue, this is not a cosmetic issue at all. This problem starts with a leaking valves that lead to varicose or spider veins. If you are left untreated, varicose veins will always get worse and may lead to a major medical complication. The best thing you could do is get a consultation. With the consultation the Vein Institute of Connecticut could then do an ultrasound to see if there is an underlying medical issue, to then correct.

“You are not alone!”

Schedule a free consultation online or call Newtown: 203-426-5554, Fairfield: 203-292-6375, Westport: 203-557-8990 today!