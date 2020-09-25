Vein Institute of CT opens new, fully renovated clinic in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vein Institute of Connecticut has treated people with vein disease for over a decade, making them look and feel their best. Now, the clinic is providing even more convenient and pain-free treatment at its new, fully renovated branch in Avon.

Dr. Alex Afshar, president and founder of the Vein Institute of CT, says a key consideration when designing this new office was the patient experience.

“We try to create a comfort zone for patients so when they come in, they don’t really feel like they are in a purely medical office,” he explained. “We try and make it feel like their own home with the hospitality we provide and, of course, the care that we provide.”

Vein Institute doctors work with both men and women to diagnose, treat, and eliminate pain caused by unsightly varicose and spider veins.

To ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and temperature checks for staff and patients are required, patients are admitted one at a time and telemedicine is also available.

