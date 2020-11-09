Vein Institute of CT opens new Shelton location

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The doctors at the Vein Institute of Connecticut believe that healthy always looks good. At the new Shelton location, and at all of their offices around the state, the goal is to treat vein disease in a way that is both convenient and pain-free.

“You feel more energized, you can exercise more and your legs will feel and look better,” said Dr. Alex Afshar, who founded the Vein Institute of CT over a decade ago.

The clinic constantly strives to make crucial care convenient; offering treatments like Venaseal–a minimally invasive, medical adhesive that treats varicose veins—and services like same-day DVT ultrasounds that detect harmful blood clots. Both can be done within an hour.

“The beauty of it is they [patients] will have no downtime, no time off their feet,” Dr. Afshar explained. “They can pretty much do it during their lunch hour and be back to their normal activities right off the table.”

And despite the pandemic, he adds it’s still important to prioritize your health.

“It absolutely is safe to come in here simply because of the steps we take,” he said. “Those steps we have also put on our website. Safety is absolutely at the top of our list in every location.”