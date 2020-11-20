Vein Institute of CT offers quick & easy treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now might be the perfect time to address varicose veins.

The Vein Institute has treated people with vein disease for over a decade, making them look and feel their best!

Joining us from Vein Institute is Dr Alex Afshar.

The following questions are answered:

How do varicose vets form?

How are they treated?

Its more than a cosmetic problem?

Why is now a good time to take of you veins?

What are COVID precautions at the Vein Institute?



Learn more at www.veininstitutect.com.