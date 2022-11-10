New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – “Vets Rock” is a great annual event that takes place at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. It salutes our service members and focuses on enhancing their lives through employment opportunities, Veteran service organizations and other resources.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Rachel Gregoire, Public Events Planner at Mohegan Sun, to talk about the exciting activities people can expect at this year’s “Vets Rock” event, which happens on Friday, November 11, starting at 1:30pm.

Rachel reminds our viewers the News 8’s Gil Simmons will be kicking off the event, and she wants everyone to know what will be available, in terms of programming and resources for Vets.

Rachel says, “This year at our opening ceremony, we’re going to have an hour and a half program. We’re going to have different members from executive teams here at Mohegan Sun. We’re also going to have Dr. Wang from General Dynamics Electric Boat, who is also in the service. And we’re going to have a Save-A-Suit member here, Alex PEREIRA, talking about their program and what they do for the community.” “We also have a comedy show that we’re adding to this segment this year, which is really exciting. It’s going to support the national commander of the American Legion.”

Veterans and active-duty military members can pre-register for this free event, and should definitely register if they are interested in being fitted for a suit through Save-A-Suit. Save A Suit has fitted more than 1000 serving vets in the past, and guests can donate professional attire, including shoes and accessories at the entrance of the Uncas Ballroom.

Be sure to stop by the Career fair and check out job opportunities by various employers. Veteran Service Organizations, Educational Services and companies looking to provide benefits to Veterans and military members will host tables and offer services.

Here are some additional benefits available at Vets Rock:

Military discount at the Shops at Mohegan Sun – Visit the website

Military discount for the Hotel at Mohegan Sun – New this year

The event is free to attend, however, they ask that everyone sign up in advance.

To see a full schedule of events, and to pre-register, be sure to visit the Mohegan Sun website at https://mohegansun.com/vets-rock.html