 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Vets Rocks coming to Mohegan Sun

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

News 8 along with Mohegan Sun want to make sure that veterans get the recognition they deserve after serving our country.

Together we’ve partnered to host the 5th Annual Vets Rock happening Friday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Earth Expo & Convention Center at Mohegan Sun.

Our own Chief Meteorologist and Emcee Gil Simmons and Executive Director Alex Carrera from Save-A-Suit shares how important this event is for veterans.

The expo is focused on enhancing the lives of past and present military members through a job fair sponsored by Hiring Our Heroes, and more than 50 veteran service organizations and other resources.

Save-A-Suit is providing tailored professional attire to up to 150 veterans. As of this year’s event, Save-A-Suit will have donated more than 700 suits.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register for Vets Rock.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.