Vets Rocks coming to Mohegan Sun

News 8 along with Mohegan Sun want to make sure that veterans get the recognition they deserve after serving our country.

Together we’ve partnered to host the 5th Annual Vets Rock happening Friday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Earth Expo & Convention Center at Mohegan Sun.



Our own Chief Meteorologist and Emcee Gil Simmons and Executive Director Alex Carrera from Save-A-Suit shares how important this event is for veterans.

The expo is focused on enhancing the lives of past and present military members through a job fair sponsored by Hiring Our Heroes, and more than 50 veteran service organizations and other resources.

Save-A-Suit is providing tailored professional attire to up to 150 veterans. As of this year’s event, Save-A-Suit will have donated more than 700 suits.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register for Vets Rock.