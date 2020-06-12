Virtual Walk Like MADD fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers Against drunk driving is celebrating 40 years at this years Walk Like MADD fundraiser.

Due to the current situation, things are a little different.

Executive Director of MADD Bob Garguilo joins us along with this years Honorary Chairperson, Attorney Scott Trantolo.

They are going to be online at 10 o’clock on Saturday morning and you can join in. You can video or record your walk yourself in your own neighborhood and they’ll have a whole bunch of festivities going on with their team.

This is just a way of creating awareness, not only for MADD, but for the victim in this case, it’s Jeff Dziob Former Postal carrier from Bristol who was killed by a drunk driver nine years ago. “We are walking for Jeff.”

This is just a way of creating awareness of the services that MADD provides to the community, mostly free of charge, with our victims support and victim services. This is one of the ways we create some of those resources to enable us to do that.

The 2020 Hartford Walk is dedicated in memory of Jeffrey Dziob.

“We signed on because we’ve built a strong relationship with MADD over the last couple of years. It is something that obviously affects what we do in the legal field on a regular daily basis. It makes perfect sense that we can get behind this great mission to help put drunk driving in the rear view mirror and make sure that we create awareness and help raise funds so that we could spread the message far and wide.” Says, Attorney Scott Trantolo.

Upcoming events include: Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon, MADD Dash, Fairfield Walk Like MADD, Branford Walk Liker MADD, Foxwoods Walk Like MADD and more!

