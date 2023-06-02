New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Based in Westbrook, Vista Life Innovations offers programs and pathways to independence for young adults with disabilities. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with CEO Helen Bosch, who came to discuss their programs and what they offer.



Helen explained that the core of their programming provides important life skills and vocational training to these students. She says that Vista Life Innovations feels young adults with disabilities need to have the same kinds of experiences that their neuro-typical counterparts have.



The residential program, called “Discover Independence,” works to jump-start students toward independence, whatever the next step might be for each individual. It’s like a life skills college, where participants live in a dormitory-like setting with other students. Their day programs offer these young adults the opportunity for life enrichment, such as having a group of peers, experiencing community and learning the lessons of adulthood, as well as giving back to the local community.

This year, Vista Life Innovations is the recipient of News Channel 8’s Founders Day services. Helen says they were thrilled to learn that News Channel 8 employees would be coming there in a few weeks, to help with enhancing their campus. This includes painting murals, planting on the grounds, and helping clean up vehicles. She expressed that they are very appreciative of having this support and manpower assisting their organization.



