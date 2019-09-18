VNA Community Healthcare & Hopsice: Falls Prevention Awareness Day, coming up Sept. 22

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Abigail Storiale from VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice has some tips to prevent slips, trips and falls.

Literally, staying on your feet is not always an easy thing which is why on Sept. 22, Falls Prevention Awareness Day, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is promoting education on the prevention of slips, trips and falls.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, falls are the leading cause of accidental injury for people age 55 and older, even though they are a preventable health problem. Individuals who have had changes in balance or a decline in physical mobility, those with a chronic illness or visual impairments, hearing deficits or foot problems, and those taking more than four prescription medications are at increased risk.

They offer a fall risk program to help this issue. It includes screenings in the home or community setting, assessment of risks for falls and development of a personalized plan, assessment of home safety hazards, a balance assessment and blood pressure evaluation along with a medication review, and the teaching of simple balance exercises.

Some simple steps for avoiding falls include wearing appropriate footwear for the activity you’ll be doing, making sure you have enough of a clear path to move within and announcing yourself when opening doors or moving in a shared or public space, and taking fitness classes that focus on balance and stability, like the Exercise for Better Balance and Tai Chi classes offered by VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice.