VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice: Diabetes prevention

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One in three American adults has prediabetes. Of individuals who are prediabetic, nine out of 10 don’t realize they have the condition.

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is working to make sure people not only know their risk, but also that they know how to decrease the chances of their prediabetes progressing to something more serious.

Prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose level is higher than normal, but not high enough yet for the person to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. However, if left untreated, this condition can progress to type 2 diabetes, which can lead to blindness, kidney failure, and the loss of toes, feet or legs. Prediabetes also increases your risk of heart disease and stroke.

The good news is that prediabetes can be reversed through lifestyle changes including healthy eating choices and physical activity. These changes and the resulting weight loss can cut your risk of getting type 2 diabetes in half.

People are most likely to have prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes if they are 45 years of age or older, are overweight, have a family history of Type 2 diabetes, are physically active fewer than three times per week or have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than nine pounds.

Beginning Tuesday, March 3, VNACHCH will offer a year-long program called Dodge Diabetes. The program – which includes a total of 26 classes – is based on the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s Prevent T2, a successful, evidence-based lifestyle change program. Prevent T2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program.