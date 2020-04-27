VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice stays committed to patients through COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 virus threatens most the vulnerable senior citizen population VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice predominantly serves and so in the midst of this pandemic the nonprofit home healthcare agency remains devoted to its mission as its services have never been more critical. The patients in the care of VNACHCH have diagnoses that put them at increased risk, such as COPD, heart disease and diabetes. Keeping them out of the hospital by providing quality healthcare at home means – in addition to keeping them in the environment where they are most comfortable – keeping them away from potential exposure. It also means hospital beds can be kept free for COVID-19 patients.

As the nonprofit organization continues onward in its efforts, it faces significant challenges. As a result, it has launched a $50,000 fundraising campaign reminding donors “We Are Stronger With You” and asking for support to sustain operations now and be sure it can continue its valuable offerings once life begins to return to normal.

To learn more about We Are Stronger With You: The Campaign for VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, visit https://vnacommunityhealthcare.org/strongerwithyou/

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is a century old nonprofit, donor-supported organization with a rich tradition of offering exceptional home healthcare services and extensive community care resources to more than 35 towns in southern Connecticut. The original visiting nurse associations of Branford, Guilford, Hamden, North Haven and Madison, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is now a leader in healthcare at home and the self-care movement. The agency partners with patients and caregivers to provide support, education, and guidance as needs change.