VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice: Full line up of virtual exercise classes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The need to keep your distance doesn’t mean you need to keep off your feet. VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice has developed a full lineup of virtual exercise classes to help keep its participants engaged and in touch through this challenging time.

Although the COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut are now low and continue to trend in the right direction, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice knows how important it is to maintain social distancing and to continue to wear masks for the protection of everyone, in particular those who are most vulnerable to the serious complications of this novel coronavirus.

With that in mind, the nonprofit made the difficult decision to close its Guilford Wellness Center and Hamden program for the remainder of the calendar year. Senior Centers, where many VNACHCH classes are typically held, have been given the green light by the state to open Sept. 1, but it is recommended that classes continue to be virtual if possible.

The fall lineup includes a live Fitness and Movement Basics class and a more advanced live Functional Cardio & Fitness class – both designed to help participants reduce their risk of falls by focusing on strength, agility, balance, range of motion and coordination. They agency is also offering live Tai Ji Quan classes via Zoom. These classes, both a beginner and advanced section, are focused on posture and awareness and mindful control of body positioning.

VNACHCH also continues to run its exercise class tailored toward individuals living with Parkinson’s disease in a live format via Zoom, and the agency’s popular Parkinson’s support groups for patients and caregivers, as well as the general caregiver support group, are also ongoing via Zoom.

Pre-recorded classes include Tai Chi for Arthritis, Zumba Gold and Chair Yoga for Pain Free Living. These classes are accessed via the agency’s YouTube channel once a participant has registered. All classes carry a small fee for a 12-week series.

Registration for all classes is open now by clicking here.