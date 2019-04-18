VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice helps individuals living with Parkinson's and their caregivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice Marketing Manager Abigail Storiale is here with some ways to keep active.

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be frightening but understanding what you can do to be proactive with your health will make a big difference.

April is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a good time to acknowledge that Parkinson’s impacts each person differently and cases of progression vary, but no matter your situation, there are important lifestyle choices that can help you manage symptoms and help you attain maximum quality of life.

“We hear a lot of patients say, ‘I don’t need therapy yet’, or ‘I’m not ready for that class yet’, but the reality is you shouldn’t wait to get worse to focus on getting better. Although there is no cure, improvement is possible, and you can delay the progression,” said VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice Health Promotions Supervisor Kathleen Eagle. “We can be here from the start to help you keep moving so you can achieve a high degree of wellness throughout the stages of Parkinson’s disease.”

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice has a proven track record of success treating patients with Parkinson’s disease. The non-profit agency’s homecare program offers research-based exercise developed specifically for those with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. It is effective for all stages, from early onset to later stages.

The agency also offers twice weekly exercise classes with a nominal $6 fee to attend and a free weekly dance class tailored to Parkinson’s patients. Fall risk assessments are also available. Balance issues caused by Parkinson’s puts patients at an increased risk for falls, so an assessment can be a critical component of the effort to keep you safe at home. Free support groups for those living with the disease and their caregivers are held monthly and VNACHCH staff members are always available to offer suggestions to those looking to live their best life despite their diagnosis.

In addition to seeking the support of LSVT BIG and LSVT LOUD certified clinicians who can deliver physical, occupational and speech therapy, some basic advice for individuals with Parkinson’s includes staying active through regular exercise and stretching, eating a well-balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamins K and D to help protect bone density and seeking support from others living with the disease.

For caregivers of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it is important to seek support as well, to take time for oneself, to learn as much as possible about your loved one’s diagnosis and to have open and honest conversations with your loved one while they are still in early stages of the disease regarding how they want their affairs handled.

For more information, visit the Community Care section of VNACommunityHealthcare.org/Parkinsons.

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is a century old nonprofit organization with a rich tradition of offering exceptional home healthcare services and extensive community care resources to more than 35 towns in southern Connecticut. The original visiting nurse associations of Branford, Guilford, Hamden, North Haven and Madison, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is now a leader in healthcare at home and the self-care movement. They partner with patients and caregivers to provide support, education and guidance as needs change.