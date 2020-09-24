VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice holding flu clinics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, another layer of public health concern will be added with the arrival of flu season.
To help members of the community obtain their important annual flu shot while maintaining social distancing and protecting everyone from exposure to COVID-19, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is offering drive-thru public clinics this year.
Influenza is a serious lung disease caused by a virus, which spreads from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat.
Although many are only sick for a few days, thousands die each year. The virus can make anyone ill – most deaths are in people over age 50 and the flu is particularly dangerous for young children. Serious complications, such as pneumonia can lead to hospitalization.
Everyone over 6 months of age should get the flu shot, particularly those with a chronic condition and caregivers of those at high-risk.
The vaccine is developed yearly based on the strains expected to be most prevalent and it takes one to two weeks to take effect but will protect you for several months. The vaccine cannot cause the flu, but it will not prevent other illnesses you may contract around the time of receiving the vaccine or against the flu if you are infected within the two week window before the vaccine takes effect. The vaccine can cause some side effects – including temporary fever or aches – though most people have no reaction at all.
Upcoming Flu Clinics:
Guilford Flu Clinic
St. George Church
Friday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hamden Flu Clinic
Miller Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Madison Flu Clinic
Madison Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
North Haven Flu Clinic
Joyce Budrow Senior Center
Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Wallingford Flu Clinic
Wallingford Public Library
Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Woodbridge Flu Clinic
Woodbridge Center
Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more or to register, click here.