VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice holding flu clinics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, another layer of public health concern will be added with the arrival of flu season.

To help members of the community obtain their important annual flu shot while maintaining social distancing and protecting everyone from exposure to COVID-19, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is offering drive-thru public clinics this year.

Influenza is a serious lung disease caused by a virus, which spreads from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat.

Although many are only sick for a few days, thousands die each year. The virus can make anyone ill – most deaths are in people over age 50 and the flu is particularly dangerous for young children. Serious complications, such as pneumonia can lead to hospitalization.

Everyone over 6 months of age should get the flu shot, particularly those with a chronic condition and caregivers of those at high-risk.

The vaccine is developed yearly based on the strains expected to be most prevalent and it takes one to two weeks to take effect but will protect you for several months. The vaccine cannot cause the flu, but it will not prevent other illnesses you may contract around the time of receiving the vaccine or against the flu if you are infected within the two week window before the vaccine takes effect. The vaccine can cause some side effects – including temporary fever or aches – though most people have no reaction at all.

Upcoming Flu Clinics:

Guilford Flu Clinic

St. George Church

Friday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hamden Flu Clinic

Miller Senior Center

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Madison Flu Clinic

Madison Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

North Haven Flu Clinic

Joyce Budrow Senior Center

Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Wallingford Flu Clinic

Wallingford Public Library

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Woodbridge Flu Clinic

Woodbridge Center

Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more or to register, click here.