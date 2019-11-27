VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice: #GivingTuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During November, which is National Homecare & Hospice month, is the perfect time for VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice to share its mission to help every person in the 35 communities the agency serves to stay out of the hospital and at home, where they want to be, while facing a healthcare crisis.

Whether someone is recovering from illness or surgery, living with a chronic condition, or facing the end of their life, VNACHCH is beside them each step of the way. The agency also offers support and resources to caregivers, and wellness opportunities, education and advice to members of the community through clinics and classes.

Now entering its eighth year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving. Celebrated nationwide on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday has become known as the day that launches the giving season.

Tickets are now available for VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice’s #GivingTuesday event, set for Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford, located at 5 Indian Neck Ave.

Each $20 ticket to the event, presented by Madison-based Principle Wealth Partners, includes food catered and donated by La Cuisine, a beer ticket, live music by local music duo Chris and Laura Funk, a raffle and silent auction and the opportunity to network with fellow community members. The first 150 registered guests will receive a commemorative seasonal gift.