VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is excited to be part of #GivingTuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is excited once again to be part of #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving.

Celebrated nationwide on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday has become known as the day that launches the giving season.

Each $25 ticket to this year’s VNACHCH event includes the option for curbside pickup hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail from The Guilford Mooring or a gift card to The Guilford Mooring that will be mailed to registrants to be used at their convenience. Participants will gather on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. the evening of Dec. 1 for a raffle, some trivia with prizes and a 15-minute Q&A with WTNH’s own Teresa Dufour.

The first 150 registered guests will receive a VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice branded face mask.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so much for all of us. Although our usual day-to-day operations now include extensive PPE, COVID-19 screenings and sorely missed opportunities to gather in person, VNACHCH remains heartened knowing this too shall pass and, until it does, they remain unwavering in their mission and appreciates the support of the community in doing so.

To learn more, click here.