NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During American Heart Month 2020 and all year long, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is working to help educate residents in its 35-town service area about the risks of heart disease and how to protect themselves.

Joining us today is Marketing & Development Manager, Abigail Storiale to share all the details.

Cardiovascular disease accounts for 1 in 3 deaths and heart disease is the #1 killer of women. Coronary heart disease – which is commonly understood as clogged arteries – is the most common type of heart disease.

Risk factors include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, a smoking habit, being overweight or obese, having diabetes or prediabetes, being physically inactive, eating an unhealthy diet, a family history of heart disease, preeclampsia during pregnancy and, for women, being over age 55.

The good news is that simple steps can be taken to help reduce the risk of developing heart disease or to keep the disease from progressing and nearly 80 percent of cardiac events are preventable.

Having your blood pressure, BMI, waist circumference, fasting glucose and cholesterol checked and discuss with your health provider what these numbers mean in terms of your risk for heart disease.

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice offers Ask the Nurse clinics at which a registered nurse can check these numbers and work with you to set health goals and determine what questions you should ask your doctor. There is no cost for this service and appointments are not required.

Upcoming Event: Living a Heart Healthy Lifestyle – offered this February 19 at 1 p.m. at VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road in Guilford. The course focuses on teaching healthy habits and how to spot the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.