VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice offers online winter classes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is continuing the wellness program begun in the fall, offering a full lineup of virtual exercise classes for a winter session. Registration is now open for several live classes via Zoom beginning in late January.

As the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out, there is hope that the pandemic will end. For now, the need for social distancing remains in place, and VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice is doing its part to keep everyone engaged and committed to their overall wellness during this time.

The winter courses include a live Fitness and Movement Basics class and a more advanced live Functional Cardio & Fitness class – both designed to help participants reduce their risk of falls by focusing on strength, agility, balance, range of motion and coordination. The agency is also offering live Tai Ji Quan classes via Zoom. These classes, both a beginner and advanced section, are focused on posture and awareness and mindful control of body positioning. New virtual classes this session include Tai Chi for Arthritis, a popular in-person class pre-pandemic now back by participant demand, and a Mobility and Movement class.

Agency caregiver support groups and Ask the Nurse clinics also continue to be held virtually, along with our Parkinson’s programs and Dodge Diabetes, a diabetes prevention class that is beneficial for anyone who is prediabetic or at risk for becoming prediabetic.

Dodge Diabetes is a Group Lifestyle Balance Program taught by a certified diabetes educator that follows curriculum approved by the CDC National Diabetes Prevention Program. The next section of this class, taught by a certified diabetes educator, begins Jan. 28.

All classes carry a small fee for a 12-week series.

You can learn more at, vnacommunityhealthcare.org.