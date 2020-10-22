VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice shares how they focus on living

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every person deserves the chance to live life to the fullest. That is why VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, a century-old nonprofit devoted to helping its home healthcare patients and all members of the 35 communities it serves to achieve their best.

Although hospice is a service engaged by those who have a terminal diagnosis of six months or less, hospice is focused on living – not on dying. VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice offers a holistic plan of care comprised of symptom management rather than curative treatment. It includes personal and medical care enhanced by therapies to address all needs ranging from those of the body to those of the spirit and mind.

While the VNACHCH team of registered nurses, a hospice physician, home health aides, social workers, volunteers, bereavement counselors and spiritual counselors has always provided high-quality care since the agency began its hospice program three years ago, the agency decided to increase its commitment by utilizing donation dollars to grant the wishes of hospice patients.

These wishes range from simple but powerful – such as a candlelit, white glove service dinner at home for a husband and wife – to more complex requests.

