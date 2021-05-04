VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice takes proactive steps to reduce the risks of heart disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 1 in 10 Americans have been diagnosed with heart disease, but by taking proactive steps everyone can reduce the risk. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 1 in 3 deaths and heart disease is the #1 killer of women.

Have your blood pressure, BMI, waist circumference, fasting glucose and cholesterol checked and discuss with your health provider what these numbers mean in terms of your risk for heart disease.

VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice offers Ask the Nurse clinics, currently held by appointment only, at which a registered nurse can check these numbers for you and work with you to set health goals and determine what questions you should ask your doctor. There is no cost for this service. VNACHCH offers cholesterol lipid profile and blood sugar screenings with immediate results and nurse counseling for $35 in the Agency’s Guilford and Hamden offices.

Individuals who qualify may benefit from our Self-Monitored Blood Pressure program that includes one-on-one coaching and education with a VNACHCH nurse, equipment and teaching to monitor one’s blood pressure and implement lifestyle changes at home.

For those on a cardiac health journey, VNACHCH offers its Better Beats Cardiac Care program. Experienced cardiology nurses offer care for many reasons including after cardiac surgery, when you’re on a new cardiac medication or low fat/low salt diet, when you have a new cardiac diagnosis or are experiencing other treatment plan changes. As part of its chronic illness support program, VNACHCH nurses and telemonitoring are also available for patients with congestive heart failure, and the Agency offers end-stage cardiac disease care as part of its Hospice Program.

To learn more, click here.